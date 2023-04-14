DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $469,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,494,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561,904 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

KGC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

