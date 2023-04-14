DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $999,000 Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TransAlta by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,691,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.1 %

TAC opened at $9.28 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

