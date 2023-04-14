DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of -94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.