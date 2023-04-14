DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 991,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

IAG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

