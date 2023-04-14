DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 10,714 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENB opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

