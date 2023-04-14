DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,650 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CAE were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAE by 313.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,946,000 after buying an additional 3,423,142 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CAE by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,259 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 35.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 882,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

