DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 57,993 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $112.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.