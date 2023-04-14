DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up about 4.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after buying an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after buying an additional 513,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 42,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,170. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

