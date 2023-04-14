E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Weibo comprises 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 54,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,638. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

