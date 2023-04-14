E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 2,189 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 7.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance decreased their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 13,576,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,203,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

