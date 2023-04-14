Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 963.0% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of EFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 99,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.58.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.