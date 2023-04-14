Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 963.0% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 99,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

