eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.13.

EBAY stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

