Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Shares Up 5.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 10,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 28,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.