Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Position Lessened by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 517,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,580. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

