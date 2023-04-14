Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $663,458.18

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $663,458.18 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,220,844 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars.

