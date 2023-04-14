Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on May 15th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$58.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

