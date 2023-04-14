Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

ESRT stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $997.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 697,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,236,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,154,000 after buying an additional 92,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 324,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

