Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.22

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $145,293.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00062708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,491,604 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

