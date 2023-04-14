ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS XNGSF remained flat at $13.03 on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

