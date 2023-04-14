Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,677,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 775,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,381. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.