Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 91.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BRO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

