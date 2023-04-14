Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 217,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.