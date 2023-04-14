Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

BATS:ITB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $70.12. 2,490,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

