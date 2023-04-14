Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQE stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

