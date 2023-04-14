Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of REZ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.11. 13,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,896. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $655.53 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

