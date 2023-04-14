Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,859 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 112,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

