Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,439 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $32,405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $25,700,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 176,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.9 %

Lumentum stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 174,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.