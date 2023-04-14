Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,319 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Polaris worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Polaris stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $107.84. 124,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

