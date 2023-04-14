Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,019 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.