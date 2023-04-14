EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Hits $260.37 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004112 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $260.37 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003650 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001105 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,225,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,228,451 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

