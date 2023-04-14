EOS Trading Up 3.8% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $231.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004626 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003624 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,196,116 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,202,028 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.