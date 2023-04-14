Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 38,596.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $699.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,565. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

