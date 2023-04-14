Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 102,256 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

