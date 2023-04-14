Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 102,256 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on ERO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ero Copper Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Ero Copper
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
- Will Investors See Even Bigger Gains When Mobileye Reports Q1?
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.