Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,109.61 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $253.61 billion and $16.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,109.61 or 0.06920433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00062287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00040678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,447 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

