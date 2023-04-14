Evmos One Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $111.30 million and $1.28 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.