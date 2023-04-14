Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

