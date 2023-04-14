Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,167,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,505,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,276,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

