Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

