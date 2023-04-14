Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.