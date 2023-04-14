Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VGT stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.73 and a 200 day moving average of $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $398.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

