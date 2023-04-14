Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $133.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile



Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

