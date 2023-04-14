Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTMGet Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

