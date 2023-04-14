Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,885 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,088 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $95.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

