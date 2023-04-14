Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.