Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

