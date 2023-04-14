Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $248.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $309.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

