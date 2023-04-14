Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,324 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.75 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.