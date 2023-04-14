Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,112,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 131,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

