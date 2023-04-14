Exela Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 10,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 6,348 call options.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XELA traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 223,923,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,208,156. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

