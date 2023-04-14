FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 1,302 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries Stock Performance

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.29 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $141.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

